Call for Applications Open: Arthouse Cinema Training Returns to Berlin for 22nd Edition

BERLIN: CICAE ’s renowned Arthouse Cinema Training ( ACT ) returns to Berlin for its 22nd edition from 18 to 24 August 2025, continuing to transcend borders and make a global impact in the world of cinema.

As the world’s only programme dedicated to the advancement and global network building of independent and arthouse cinema, ACT brings together cinema professionals from across the globe for a week-long intensive workshop focused on running and enhancing arthouse movie theatres, advancing film culture, and strengthening the industry.

The training is aimed at:

Employees, programme designers, and operators of arthouse cinemas seeking to deepen their knowledge and skills

Cinema operators looking to open an arthouse cinema or transition their current cinema into an arthouse model

Employees of festivals, distributors, and institutions interested in learning more about the arthouse sector

Applications for scholarships are available.

The Arthouse Cinema Training is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinema (CICAE) and supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Berlin Senate Chancellery, and the FFA.

Click HERE for the press release.