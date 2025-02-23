FNE at Berlinale 2025: See how the FIPRESCI critics rated the programme

BERLIN: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Berlin Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Perspectives and Forum giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics' opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.