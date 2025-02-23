FNE at Berlinale 2025: Prize Winners

BERLIN: Kontinental ’25 by Romanian Radu Jude received the Silver Bear for Best Script at the 75th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival , held 13 – 23 February 2025. The Golden Bear for Best Film went to the Norwegian film Dreams (Sex Love) by Dag Johan Haugerud.

Described by its director as “an independent low-budget film made quickly and well”, Kontinental '25 follows a bailiff, who goes into a moral crisis after evicting a homeless man from a cellar in the Romanian town of Cluj-Napoca. The film, shot with an iPhone 15 and minimal equipment, is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, the UK, and Luxembourg.

Screened as a world premiere in the Generation 14plus section, the Hungarian animated film Wish You Were Ear by Mirjana Balogh received the Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film from the Youth Jury Generation.

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica by Urška Djukić, which is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Croatia and Serbia, received the FIPRESCI Award for a film screened in the Perspectives section.

Autokar (Belgium, France) directed by Polish-born Sylwia Szkiłądź received The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Short Film in the Generation Kplus Competition.

The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Lithuania, Belarus) directed by Yuri Semashko, which screened in Forum, received the Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL JURY:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

The Blue Trail / O último azul (Brazil, Mexico, the Netherlands, Chile)

Directed by Gabriel Mascaro

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

The Message / El mensaje (Argentina, Spain, Uruguay)

Directed by Iván Fund

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Huo Meng for Living the Land / Sheng zhidi (China)

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I‘d Kick You (USA)

Directed by Mary Bronstein

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Andrew Scott in Blue Moon (USA)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Sales agent: Luxbox

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

The creative ensemble of The Ice Tower / La Tour de Glace (France, Germany, Italy)

Direted by Lucile Hadžihalilović

PRIZES OF THE PERSPECTIVES JURY:

Best First Feature Award:

The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box) / El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (Mexico)

Directed by Ernesto Martínez Bucio

Special Mention:

We Believe You / On vous croit (Belgium)

Directed by Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys

BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD:

Berlinale Documentary Award:

Holding Liat (USA)

Directed by Brandon Kramer

Special Mention:

The Memory of Butterflies / La memoria de las mariposas (Peru, Portugal)

Directed by Tatiana Fuentes Sadowski

Special Mention:

Canone effimero (Italy)

Directed by Gianluca De Serio, Massimiliano De Serio

PRIZES OF THE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM JURY:

Golden Bear for Best Short Film:

Lloyd Wong, Unfinished (Canada)

Directed by Lesley Loksi Chan

Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):

Ordinary Life / Futsu no seikatsu (France, Japan)

Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

Berlinale Shorts Cupra Filmmaker Award:

Quenton Miller for Koki, Ciao (the Netherlands)

Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:

How Are You? / Comment ça va? (France)

Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

PRIZES OF THE JURIES GENERATION:

Prizes of Generation Kplus:

Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Maya, Give Me a Title / Maya, donne-moi un titre (France)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Special Mention:

Circusboy / Zirkuskind (Germany)

Directed by Julia Lemke, Anna Koch

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Rebels Cinema Club (Indonesia)

Direted by Khozy Rizal

Special Mention:

Down in the Dumps / Tief unten (the Netherlands)

Directed by Vera van Wolferen

International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:

The Botanist / Zhi Wu Xue Jia (China)

Directed by Jing Yi

Special Mention:

Seaside Serendipity / Umibe é Iku Michi (Japan)

Directed by Satoko Yokohama

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:

Autokar (Belgium, France)

Directed by Sylwia Szkiłądź

Special Mention:

Akababuru: Expression of Astonishment / Akababuru: Expresión de asombro (Columbia)

Directed by Irati Dojura Landa Yagarí

Prizes of Generation 14plus:

Youth Jury Generation 14plus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Sunshine (Philippines)

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone

Special Mention:

Playtime / Hora do recreio (Brazil)

Directed by Lucia Murat

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Wish You Were Ear (Hungary)

Directed by Mirjana Balogh

Special Mention:

Sunset over America / Atardecer en América (Brazil, Chile, Columbia)

Directed by Matías Rojas Valencia

International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for Best Film:

Christy (Ireland, UK)

Directed by Brendan Canty

Special Mention:

Têtes brûlées (Belgium)

Directed by Maja-Ajmia Yde Zellama

The Special Prix of the International Jury for Best Film:

Don’t Wake the Sleeping Child / Ne réveillez pas l’enfant qui dort (Senegal, France, Morocco)

Directed by Kevin Aubert

Special Mention:

Beneath Which Rivers Flow (Iraq)

Directed by Ali Yahya

PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

Competition:

The Blue Trail / O último azul (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, the Netherlands)

Directed by Gabriel Mascaro

Panorama:

The Heart Is a Muscle (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Imran Hamdulay

Forum:

Holding Liat (USA)

Directed by Brandon Kramer

PRIZES OF THE FIPRESCI JURY:

Competition:

Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Perspectives:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Panorama:

Under the Flags, the Sun / Bajo las banderas, el sol (Paraguay, Argentina, USA, France, Germany)

Directed by Juanjo Pereira

Forum:

The Memory of Butterflies / La memoria de las mariposas (Peru, Portugal)

Directed by Tatiana Fuentes Sadowski

TEDDY AWARDS:

Best Feature Film:

Lesbian Space Princess (Australia)

Directed by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese

Best Documentary/Essay Film:

Satanic Sow / Satanische Sau (Germany)

Directed by Rosa von Praunheim

Best Short Film:

Lloyd Wong, Unfinished (Canada)

Directed by Lesley Loksi Chan

Jury Award:

If You Are Afraid You Put Your Heart into Your Mouth and Smile / Wenn du Angst hast nimmst du dein Herz in den Mund und lächelst (Austria)

Directed by Marie Luise Lehner

Special Teddy Award:

Todd Haynes

CICAE ART CINEMA AWARD:

Panorama:

Deaf / Sorda (Spain)

Directed by Eva Libertad

Forum:

If You Are Afraid You Put Your Heart into Your Mouth and Smile / Wenn du Angst hast nimmst du dein Herz in den Mund und lächelst (Austria)

Directed by Marie Luise Lehner

GUILD FILM PRIZE:

Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Special Mention:

What Marielle Knows / Was Marielle weiß (Germany)

Directed by Frédéric Hambalek

CALIGARI FILM PRIZE:

Fwends (Australia)

Directed by Sophie Somerville

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARD:

The Moelln Letters / Die Möllner Briefe (Germany)

Directed by Martina Priessner

HEINER CAROW PRIZE:

Palliative Care Unit / Palliativstation (Germany)

Directed by Philipp Döring

PRIZE OF AG KINO – GILDE – CINEMA VISION 14PLUS:

Paternal Leave (Germany, Italy)

Directed by Alissa Jung

Honourable Mention:

Têtes brûlées (Belgium)

Directed by Maja-Ajmia Yde Zellama

FURTHER PRIZES

Audience Awards:

Panorama Audience Award - Feature Film:

Deaf / Sorda (Spain)

Directed by Eva Libertad

Panorama Audience Award - Documentary Film:

The Moelln Letters / Die Möllner Briefe (Germany)

Directed by Martina Priessner

Readers’ Juries Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:

The Blue Trail / O último azul (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, the Netherlands)

Directed by Gabriel Mascaro

Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:

The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Lithuania, Belarus)

Directed by Yuri Semashko

Produced by ARTBOX Production House

Coproduced by Belarusian Filmmakers’ Network, Singo

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

ARTEKino International Award:

Dreamgirl (Turkey)

Directed by Kaan Müjdeci

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Ibicaba - Visions of Paradise (Switzerland)

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:

The Earth Is Flat – I Flew Around and Saw It (Ukraine)

Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi

VFF Talent Highlight Award:

March 14th (Spain)

Directed by Alberto Gross Molo

Nomination Awards:

All That We Could Be (France)

Directed by Rohena Gera

The Serpent (Brazil)

Directed by Diogo Hayashi

Talents Footprints – Mastercard Enablement Programme:

Bavaneedha Loganathan

Kit Hung

Alumni Projects:

Carlos Ormeño Palma

Laura Bermúdez

Gen Z Audience Award:

30 Days of Summer (Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Solonevych

