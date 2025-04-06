Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: The online seminars Platform Deals: Expert Announcement, and Greening Potential of Digital Production are among the events organised by the Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) in the near future.

Learn from negotiation expert Wendy Bernfeld (RightsStuff), media lawyer Stéphanie Berland (DWF) and producer Carlotta Calori (Indigo Film) how to get your content on streaming platforms without legal headaches at the online seminar Platform Deals: An Update, set for 29 April 2025.



The online seminar Greening Potential of Digital Production (27 May) tackles the ecological impacts of digital production, offering practical solutions to reduce environmental harm.

The Digital Distribution - Maximizing Reach and Revenues workshop (12 – 14 June, Berlin) will teach you how to maximise your content’s reach, explore new distribution strategies, and gain insights from top industry experts through real-world case studies and discussions. Early Bird discount until 27 April.

The Clearing Rights for Film and TV workshop (25 – 27 September, Berlin) gives you a thorough understanding of rights clearance strategies and legal essentials. Early Bird discount until 7 July.

Click HERE to see the press release with additional info as well as other events organised by EPI.

Sponsored Statement