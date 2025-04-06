The 25th Anniversary goEast Announces Lineup

Over 400 films were submitted for the RhineMain Short Film Competition, which this year places elderly ladies in the spotlight, as the festival is focusing its annual symposium on gender and ageing in European cinema.
Hosted by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, the goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film is one of the most internationally significant platforms for cinema from the CEE region.
Competition:
A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
Produced by Kijora
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska
Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Maja Novaković
Produced by Kinorasad
Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Elene Mikaberidze
Produced by Parachute Films
Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production
Eight Postcards from Utopia (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz
Produced by Saga Film
Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Želimir Žilnik
Produced by Playground produkcija
Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship
Everything Needs to Live (Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Tetiana Dorodnitsyna, Andrii Lytvynenko
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by CANAL + Polska
Holy Electricity (Georgia, the Netherlands)
Directed by Tato Kotetishvili
Produced by Zango Studio, Nushi Film
Coproduced by GOGO Film, The Film Kitchen, Arrebato Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Šulík
Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema
Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
My Armenian Phantoms (Armenia, France, Qatar)
Directed by Tamara Stepanyan
My Magical World (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Elvin Aldigozel
The Assistant (Poland, UK)
Directed by Wilhelm Sasnal, Anka Sasnal
Produced by Luna Film (lunafilm.pl)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl)
The Black Hole (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Monika Siimets
Produced by Amrion Production
Coproduced by Aamu Film Company
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
The Song Sustxotin (Uzbekistan)
Directed by Kushnora Ruzmatova
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture