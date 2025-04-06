The 25th Anniversary goEast Announces Lineup

WIESBADEN: Fourteen feature and documentary films have been selected for the main competition of the goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film , which will celebrate its 25th anniversary edition from 23 to 29 April 2025.

Over 400 films were submitted for the RhineMain Short Film Competition, which this year places elderly ladies in the spotlight, as the festival is focusing its annual symposium on gender and ageing in European cinema.

Hosted by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, the goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film is one of the most internationally significant platforms for cinema from the CEE region.

Competition:

A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Produced by Kijora

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska

Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Maja Novaković

Produced by Kinorasad

Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Elene Mikaberidze

Produced by Parachute Films

Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production

Eight Postcards from Utopia (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz

Produced by Saga Film

Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Želimir Žilnik

Produced by Playground produkcija

Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship

Everything Needs to Live (Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Tetiana Dorodnitsyna, Andrii Lytvynenko

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by CANAL + Polska

Holy Electricity (Georgia, the Netherlands)

Directed by Tato Kotetishvili

Produced by Zango Studio, Nushi Film

Coproduced by GOGO Film, The Film Kitchen, Arrebato Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

My Armenian Phantoms (Armenia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Tamara Stepanyan

My Magical World (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Elvin Aldigozel

The Assistant (Poland, UK)

Directed by Wilhelm Sasnal, Anka Sasnal

Produced by Luna Film (lunafilm.pl)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl)

The Black Hole (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Monika Siimets

Produced by Amrion Production

Coproduced by Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

The Song Sustxotin (Uzbekistan)

Directed by Kushnora Ruzmatova

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture