06-04-2025

The 25th Anniversary goEast Announces Lineup

By
    Eighty Plus by Želimir Žilnik Eighty Plus by Želimir Žilnik credit: Playground produkcija

    WIESBADEN: Fourteen feature and documentary films have been selected for the main competition of the goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary edition from 23 to 29 April 2025.

    Over 400 films were submitted for the RhineMain Short Film Competition, which this year places elderly ladies in the spotlight, as the festival is focusing its annual symposium on gender and ageing in European cinema.

    Hosted by DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, the goEast – Festival of Central and Eastern European Film is one of the most internationally significant platforms for cinema from the CEE region.

    Competition:

    A Year in a Life of a Country (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski  
    Produced by Kijora
    Coproduced by Telewizja Polska 
    Supported by the Institute of National Remembrance, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

    At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Maja Novaković
    Produced by Kinorasad

    Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Elene Mikaberidze
    Produced by Parachute Films
    Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production

    Eight Postcards from Utopia (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz  
    Produced by Saga Film

    Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Želimir Žilnik
    Produced by Playground produkcija
    Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship

    Everything Needs to Live (Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Tetiana Dorodnitsyna, Andrii Lytvynenko
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by CANAL + Polska

    Holy Electricity (Georgia, the Netherlands)
    Directed by  Tato Kotetishvili
    Produced by Zango Studio, Nushi Film
    Coproduced by GOGO Film, The Film Kitchen, Arrebato Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Ms. President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Šulík
    Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema
    Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVRCzech Television, filmotras
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    My Armenian Phantoms (Armenia, France, Qatar)
    Directed by Tamara Stepanyan
    My Magical World (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Elvin Aldigozel

    The Assistant (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Wilhelm Sasnal, Anka Sasnal
    Produced by Luna Film (lunafilm.pl)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl)

    The Black Hole (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Monika Siimets
    Produced by Amrion Production
    Coproduced by Aamu Film Company
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    The Song Sustxotin (Uzbekistan)
    Directed by Kushnora Ruzmatova

    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov 
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut