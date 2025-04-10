FNE at Cannes 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes’ 2025 Official Selection

PARIS: Two Prosecutors by Sergei Loznitsa, Caravan by Zuzana Kirchnerová, and The Disappearance of Josef Mengele by Kirill Serebrennikov have been included in the Official Selection of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which was announced on 10 April 2025. The festival will be held 13 – 24 May 2025.

Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors was shot in Latvia as a French/Dutch/German/ Latvian/Romanian/Lithuanian coproduction. It follows a young prosecutor (played by Alexander Kuznetsov), during Stalin’s Great Terror in 1937. Romanian DoP Oleg Mutu lensed the film, and the postproduction was made in Romania at Avanpost Media.

Czech director Zuzana Kirchnerová’s debut feature Caravan will have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard competition. This Czech/Italian/Slovak coproduction is the story of a mother (played by Anna Gaislerová), who has spent the last 12 years caring for her mentally challenged son. A trip to Italy to visit a childhood friend gives her a chance to revisit her past and look more clearly at her present.

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele by Russian director Kirill Serebrenikov was also shot in Latvia, alongside Uruguay. German actor August Diehl stars as Josef Mengele during his years on the run from Paraguay to the jungles of Brazil. The companies involved in this international coproduction include Latvia’s Forma Pro Films and Serbia’s Red Production as producer and coproducer.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes’ 2025 Official Selection:

Competition:

Two Prosecutors (France, the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by SBS Productions

Coproduced by Atoms & Void, Looks Film, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim

Sales agent: Coproduction Office

Un Certain Regard:

Caravan / Karavan (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)

Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová

Produced by MasterFilm

Coproduced by Nutprodukcja, Tempesta

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Ministero della Cultura (Italy), Eurimages, Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, Fondazione Calabria Film Commission, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Cannes Premiere:

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele / Das Verschwinden des Josef Mengele (France, Monaco, Germany, USA, Latvia, Serbia, Uruguay, Mexico)

Directed by Kirill Serebrenikov

Produced by CG Cinema, Hype Studios, Lupa Film, Lorem Ipsum, Arte France Cinéma, Scala Films, Forma Pro Films kkk

Coproduced by Red Production, Cimarron, Piano