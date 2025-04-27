FNE at Cannes 2025: Hungary, Estonia and Romania in Cannes’ Short Film and La Cinef Competitions

The Spectacle, which is among the 11 films that have been selected from 4,781 submitted films and that will be judged by a jury including Croatian director and screenwriter Nebojša Slijepčević, is an independent film, produced by Anabanana.
The last time a Hungarian film won the Palme d'Or for short film was in 2023, through Flóra Anna Buda 's animated film Anna 27.
La Cinef will screen 16 titles selected from among 2,700 films. It is the first time when Estonia has been selected for la Cinef.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes Short Film and La Cinef Competitions:
Short Film Competition:
The Spectacle / No.3 (Hungary)
Directed by Balint Kenyeres
Produced by Anabanana
La Cinef:
Winter in March (Estonia)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts
Milk and Cookies / Fursecuri si lapte (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Tache-Codreanu
Produced by UNATC "I. L. Caragiale"