FNE at Cannes 2025: Hungary, Estonia and Romania in Cannes’ Short Film and La Cinef Competitions

PARIS: The Spectacle by the acclaimed Hungarian director Bálint Kenyeres has been selected for the Short Film competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025). Estonian Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan and Romanian Milk and Cookie by Andrei Tache-Codreanu are in La Cinef.

The Spectacle, which is among the 11 films that have been selected from 4,781 submitted films and that will be judged by a jury including Croatian director and screenwriter Nebojša Slijepčević, is an independent film, produced by Anabanana.

The last time a Hungarian film won the Palme d'Or for short film was in 2023, through Flóra Anna Buda 's animated film Anna 27.

La Cinef will screen 16 titles selected from among 2,700 films. It is the first time when Estonia has been selected for la Cinef.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Cannes Short Film and La Cinef Competitions:

Short Film Competition:

The Spectacle / No.3 (Hungary)

Directed by Balint Kenyeres

Produced by Anabanana

La Cinef:

Winter in March (Estonia)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts

Milk and Cookies / Fursecuri si lapte (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Tache-Codreanu

Produced by UNATC "I. L. Caragiale"