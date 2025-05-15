FNE at Cannes 2025: László Nemes Develops French Biopic of Resistance Hero

CANNES: The new project by László Nemes is a French biopic of the French Resistance hero Jean Moulin, starring French actor Gilles Lellouche and German actor Lars Eidinger. The film’s rights have been acquired by newly-launched 193, which is showcasing the project in the Cannes Film Market (13 – 21 May 2025).

French producer Alain Goldman of Légende Entreprises is producing the film in coproduction with TF1 and Studio TF1.

Spoken in French, the film will follow Jean Moulin, who is parachuted into occupied France and is caught to be tortured by Klaus Barbie, the head of Gestapo in Lyon.

The previous project of Nemes, The Orphan / Árva, expected to be released in Hungary in 2025 by Mozinet, is a personal drama set in Budapest in the 1950s. The film is produced by Pioneer Pictures, Good Chaos, Ar Content, Mid March Media, Lumen, and Twenty Twenty Vision.