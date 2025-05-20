FNE at Cannes 2025: ACE Announces Joint Restoration Grant for Ivica Matić’s Work

CANNES: The Association des Cinémathèques Européennes (ACE) launched the 6th edition of A Season of Classic Films at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and announced the recipient of the 2025 Joint Restoration Grant of 70,000 EUR: Ivica Matić’s feature Woman with a Landscape (1976, Yugoslavia) and five of his experimental shorts.

The restoration of Ivica Matić’s will be a collaboration between the Slovenian Cinematheque, the Croatian State Archive – Croatian Cinematheque, the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia – Slovenian Film Archive, and the Austrian Film Museum.

Director and cinematographer Ivica Matić, who died prematurely at 28 in 1976, was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and graduated in cinematography in Zagreb. He directed only one feature film, Landscape with a Woman / Zena s krajolikom (Special Grand Prize of the Jury and the FIPRESCI Prize at the Montréal World Film Festival), as well as five experimental short films.

In Cannes, ACE also unveiled its new catalogue featuring over 40 newly restored films from 27 European archives, including The Knife (1967) by the Serbian director Živorad “Žika” Mitrović, One Hundred Lei (1973, Romania) by Mircea Săucan, Light and Shadow (1943, Hungary) by Klára Tüdős, Macedonian Blood Wedding (1967) by Macedonian director Trajche Popov, Sidetrack (1967, Bulgaria) by Grisha Ostrovski and Todor Stoyanov, Cheka Commissar Miroshtschenko (1925, Estonia) by Paul Sehnert, Accidental Life (1969) by Croatian Ante Peterlić, as well as a compilation of experimental and fiction films from 1967 - 1971 by the Slovenian director Vinko Rozman, and a compilation of three documentaries by Vlatko Filipović from 1965 – 1989 (owned by the Filmski centar Sarajevo).

This annual initiative, supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA, offers free screenings in cinemas and online, promoting the value of film heritage and preservation, with a focus on engaging younger audiences.

The restored films will be screened between June and December 2025, featuring talks, masterclasses, live music, and educational activities. Selected titles, subtitled in English, will also be available free of charge online. To support further distribution, the programme’s catalogue provides contextual information and direct contacts for programmers interested in screening these cinematic treasures.

Click HERE for the catalogue.