FNE at Cannes 2025: See how the FIPRESCI critics rate the programme

FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Cannes Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors' Fortnight and Critics Week, giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights into what critics in many different countries think about the programme. FNE will be publishing updates each day from today until the end of the festival.

Click HERE to see how the critics rate the official Cannes 2025 programme so far.

This is not a jury, you just rate the films you see.* (If you are already a member of a jury in Cannes you cannot participate in the FNE FIPRESCI ratings)