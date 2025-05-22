FNE at Cannes 2025: Winter in March Wins 3rd Prize ex-aequo at La Cinef

CANNES: The Estonian/Armenian/French coproduction Winter in March directed by Natalia Mirzoyan received the 3rd Prize ex-aequo in la Cinef competition on 22 May 2025.

This animated film is based on interviews conducted by the author and deals with the issue of Russian emigration, which became particularly topical after the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Winter in March is produced by ArtStep-studio (Armenia) and Rebel Frame (Estonia), coproduced by the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts, Black Boat Pictures (France) and White Boat Pictures (Belgium), and supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Armenian Film Fund.

The film was shot at the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts.

La Cinef screened 16 titles selected from among 2,700 films. It is the first time when Estonia has been selected for la Cinef.

Click HERE to see all the winners.