Erich Pommer Institute Launches Audiovisual Women and Series’ Women 2025

POTDSAM: The Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) has opened registration for the 4th edition of its female leadership programmes Audiovisual Women and Series’ Women, which are specifically directed to female professionals in mid- to senior-level management positions.

Series' Women is geared to female producers with a drama series project. It combines business and leadership topics with understanding how to pitch and position your series project in the European film and TV landscape.

Audiovisual Women is made for female professionals along the audiovisual production value chain: producers of feature films, documentaries or web videos, postproduction or VFX coordinators, line producers or commissioning editors for a TV network or streaming service.

Click HERE to find more about these programmes and also about other events organised by EPI.