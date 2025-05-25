FNE at Cannes 2025: Prize Winners

CANNES: The Competition Jury of the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13-24 May 2025), headed by French Actress Juliette Binoche, gave the Palm d'Or to Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, a coproduction between France, Luxembourg and Iran.

The Grand Prix went to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany), while the joint Jury Prize was given to the Spanish/French coproduction Sirât directed by Óliver Laxe, and to the German production Sound of Falling by Mascha Schilinski.

In the Un Certain Regard competition, won by The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo directed by Diego Céspedes, the Portuguese/Romanian/French/Brazilian coproduction I Only Rest in the Storm by Pedro Pinho received the joint Best Performance award for Cléo Diara.

The President’s Cake (Irak, USA, Qatar) directed by Hasan Hadi and involving Romanian professionals Tudor Vladimir Panduru RSC (cinematographer) and Andu Radu (editor), won the Caméra d’Or as well as the People’s Choice Award in Directors’ Fortnight.

In the Critic’ Week section, Romanian director Xandra Popescu received the Prix Canal+ for her short German film Erogenesis.

As it was already announced, Winter in March (Armenia, Estonia, France) by Natalia Mirzoyan, won the joint Third Prize in the La Cinef competition.

The Focus WiP Award in the Cinéma de Demain programme within the Short Film Corner went to the Estonian project Hair of Hare / Jänesejuus directed by Sander Joon.

The Romanian/British project Something Familiar directed by Rachel Close and produced by Manifest Film in coproduction with My Accomplice, presented within the CIRCLE showcase, won the Chicken & Egg Vision Award at Cannes Film Market’s Docs-in-Progress Awards.

The Estonian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market received a Special Mention at the 4th edition of the Pavilion Design Award, being selected from among 19 pavilions that also included Latvia, Slovakia, and Czech Republic.

The FNE FIPRESCI Critics ratings for the main Competition, Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week can be seen HERE.

FULL LIST OF FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Official Selection Awards:

Competition:

Palme d'Or:

It Was Just an Accident / Un simple accident (France, Luxembourg, Iran)

Directed by Jafar Panahi

Grand Prix:

Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Jury Prize ex-aequo:

Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Óliver Laxe

Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)

Directed by Mascha Schilinski

Best Director:

Kleber Mendonça Filho for The Secret Agent / O agente secreto (Brazil, France)

Best Actress:

Nadia Melliti in The Little Sister / La petite dernière (France, Germany)

Directed by Hafia Herzi

Best Actor:

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Brazil, France)

Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for Young Mothers / Jeunes mères (Belgium, France)

Special Award:

Resurrection / Kuang ye shi dai (China, France)

Directed by Bi Gan

Un Certain Regard:

Prix Un Certain Regard:

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo / La misteriosa mirada del flamenco (Chile, France, Belgium, Spain, Germany)

Directed by Diego Céspedes

Jury Prize:

A Poet / Un poeta (Colombia, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

Best Director:

Tarzan and Arab Nasser for Once Upon a Time in Gaza (Palestine, United Arab Emirates, France, Portugal, Germany, UK, Jordan)

Best Screenplay:

Harry Lighton for Pillion (UK)

Directed by Harry Lighton

Best Performance:

Cléo Diara in I Only Rest in the Storm / O riso e a faca (Portugal, Romania, France, Brazil)

Directed by Pedro Pinho

Produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato, Terratreme Filmes

Coproduction by deFilm, Still Moving, Bubbles Project

Supported in Romania by the Romanian Film Centre, Carrefour, Havas Media, Avanpost Media

Frank Dillane in Urchin (UK)

Directed by Harris Dickinson

Other Awards:

Caméra d'Or:

The President's Cake / Mamlaket Al-Qasab (Irak, USA, Qatar)

Directed by Hasan Hadi

Caméra d'Or - Special Mention:

My Father's Shadow (UK, Ireland, Nigeria)

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

Golden Eye Documentary Prize:

Imago (France, Belgium)

Directed by Déni Oumar Pitsaev

Golden Eye Documentary 10th Anniversary Prize:

The Six Billion Dollar Man (USA, Germany, France)

Directed by Eugene Jarecki

Queer Palm:

The Little Sister / La petite dernière (France, Germany)

Directed by Hafia Herzi

CST Award for Best Young Female Technician:

DoP Eponine Momenceau for Connemara

Directed by Alex Lutz

CST Artist-Technician Award:

DoP Ruben Impens and sound mixer Stéphane Thiébaut for Alpha (France)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Short Films Competition:

Palme d'Or for Best Short Film:

I'm Glad You're Dead Now (Palestine, France, Greece)

Directed by Tawfeek Barhom

Special Mention:

Ali (Bangladesh, Philippines)

Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev

La Cinef Competition:

First Prize:

First Summer (South Korea)

Directed by Heo Gayoung

Second Prize:

12 Moments before the Flag – Raising Ceremony (China)

Directed by Qu Zhizheng

Joint Third Prize:

Ginger Boy (Japan)

Directed by Miki Tanaka

Winter in March (Armenia, Estonia, France)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Produced by ArtStep-studio and Rebel Frame

Coproduced by the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts, Black Boat Pictures, White Boat Pictures

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Academy of Arts, the Armenian Film Fund

Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des Cineastes):

People’s Choice 2025:

The President’s Cake / Mamlaket Al-Qasab (Irak, USA, Qatar)

Directed by Hasan Hadi

Europa Cinemas Label as Best European Film:

Wild Foxes / La Danse des Renards (Belgium, France)

Directed by Valéry Carnoy

Coup de Cœur des auteurs de la SACD:

Wild Foxes / La Danse des Renards (Belgium, France)

Directed by Valéry Carnoy

Critics’ Week (Semaine de la Critique):

Grand Prix:

A Useful Ghost / Pee Chai Dai Ka (Thailand, France, Singapour, Germany)

Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Prix French Touch du Jury:

Imago (France, Belgium)

Directed by Déni Oumar Pitsaev

Prix Fondation Louis Roederer de la Révélation:

Théodore Pellerin in Nino (France)

Directed by Pauline Loquès

Prix Découverte Leitz Cine for a Short Film:

L’mina (Maroc, France, Italy, Qatar)

Directed by Randa Maroufi

Partner Prizes:

Prix Fondation Gan for Distribution:

Le Pacte, French distributor of Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan, France, USA, UK)

Directed by Shih-Ching Tsou

Prix SACD:

Guillermo Galoe and Victor Alonso-Berbel, directors of Sleepless City / Ciudad sin sueño (Spain, France)

Prix Canal+ for a Short Film:

Erogenesis (Germany)

Directed by Xandra Popescu