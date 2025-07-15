Apply to connecting cottbus 2025

COTTBUS: The submissions for the 27th East-West coproduction market connecting cottbus are still open. coco will be taking place 5 - 7 November during the FilmFestival Cottbus , and will showcase 13 projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in progress (cocoWIP).

Producers can submit feature film projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH till 16 July, and projects in (post)production for cocoWIP till 21 August 2025. All projects have to originate in/relate to wider Eastern Europe, and be suitable for East-West coproduction.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply to attend without a project until 2 October 2025.

coco is organised by pool production GmbH in partnership with D-Facto Motion, Avanpost, Studio Beep, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, MIDPOINT, Cannes Marché du Film Producers Network, Stadt Cottbus, Land Brandenburg, Transilvania Pitch Stop, New Horizons International Film Festival, EAVE, CineLink, Coprocity, Meetings on the Bridge, When East Meets West, and Berlinale World Cinema Fund.

