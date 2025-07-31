31-07-2025

HBO Max Launches in Cyprus, Malta, Georgia and Baltics

    NICOSIA: HBO Max, the global streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, has expanded to 12 new countries including Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Malta.

    The other countries include Albania, Armenia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

    Major launches are to come early next year in Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

