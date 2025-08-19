Arthouse Cinema Training 2025 Starts in Berlin

BERLIN: The 22nd edition of the intensive one-week programme Arthouse Cinema Training, organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ), successfully started in Berlin on 18 August 2025.

The event brings together over 50 arthouse exhibition professionals from around the world, including cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organisers, and funding representatives.

The only programme of its kind, the training gives participants a unique chance to learn from top experts in the industry, exchange ideas with international colleagues, and gain a 360° perspective of the global arthouse cinema landscape.

Among the topics to be covered are: programming and curatorial approaches; business planning, budgeting, and fundraising; communication and marketing strategies; sustainability, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion. The event wraps up on 24 August 2025.

Arthouse Cinema Training is generously funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Senate Chancellery of Berlin, FFA – Filmförderungsanstalt, the French CNC, and its partners MUBI Deutschland, and Comscore Movies. The event is organised in collaboration with AG Kino-Gilde Programmkino.de.