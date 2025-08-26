A Look Back at 22nd CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training

BERLIN: The 22nd edition of CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training ( ACT ) welcomed in Berlin, 18 - 24 August 2025, 48 participants from 22 countries and five continents for seven days of learning, growing, and fostering connection across the (arthouse) world. It was the largest edition to date.

The event started with a welcoming Day 1, and dedicated the following days to specific items. The second day of training was all about the core structures of a cinema, followed by audiences and curation (Day 3), Gathering Inspiration (Day 4), Marketing and Space (Day 5), and Diversity and sustainability (Day 6). On Day 7 the eight participant groups pitched their “Build Your Cinema” projects in front of an audience composed of ACT participants, tutors, and invited observers.

CICAE President Dr. Christian Bräuer and Arthouse Convergence representative Dr. Alicia Kozma gave a talk on the politics of arthouse and the importance on networking.

The ACT is the arthouse world’s most important initiative for capacity building, knowledge transfer, fostering international connection and promoting intercultural exchange within the industry and beyond. In the past, many of the Training’s 1,000 alumni have moved on to take leading roles across the international audiovisual ecosystem. In times, where populism, misinformation, and violence are on the rise in many parts of the world, the Arthouse Cinema Training takes a stand for global cooperation and dialogue. It empowers participants and collaborators to fight for the freedom of expression and a vibrant exchange of ideas across boundaries and continents.

The Arthouse Cinema Training 2025 was made possible through the generous support, vision, and initiative of its funders: Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Berlin Senate Chancellery, FFA - Filmförderungsanstalt, CNC, and partners MUBI and Comscore.

The next alumni meeting will take place in February 2026 during the Berlin international Film Festival.

Click HERE for the programme overview.