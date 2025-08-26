The 8th European Work in Progress (EWIP) Announces Jury

HAMBURG: The European Work in Progress ( EWIP ) has announced the six international jury members of this year’s 8th edition. In cooperation with Filmfest Hamburg and MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, EWIP will present outstanding European film projects and bring filmmakers in contact with important industry partners as part of Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days from 29 September to 1 October 2025.

EWIP was able to secure three versatile film industry experts for its jury: Rémi Bigot, Head of the film department for Semaine de la Critique of Cannes Film Festival, Maren Schmitt, producer of this year’s winner of the Jury Prize in Cannes, Sound of Falling, and Simon Ofenloch, editor of ARTE responsible for the TV channel’s film production department.

The jury will be completed by three film distribution professionals: Beatrice Gulino, head of sales and Acquisitions for the Italian distribution company Teodora; Yuan Sui, founder of Berlin based world sales and production company Picture Tree International; and Ethiopian film distributor Aaron Kassaye.

EWIP will give out awards this year totalling 140,000 EUR, with 75,000 EUR more than in 2024.

Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA up to 30 European film projects, encompassing fiction, documentary and animation, will once again be competing on the EWIP stage for the numerous awards.

This year, the renowned industry platform European Work in Progress (EWIP) and the International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) will dock in the Hanseatic city for the first time at Filmfest Hamburg (25 September - 4 October 2025).

„EWIP has had seven successful editions and has now become a key fixture in the European industry calendar. IFDS has quickly established itself in just three years. Nevertheless, we are at a point where the development of the event should be readjusted, also with regard to the overall situation of the industry. In collaboration with Filmfest Hamburg, new connections are emerging to strategically link the format with other events,“ said Torsten Frehse, Head of European Work in Progress and International Film Distribution.

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement