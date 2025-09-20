Innovative distribution strategies of the future: The agenda of the INTERNATIONAL FILM DISTRIBUTION SUMMIT 2025

Tthe official agenda of the 4th edition of the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS is set. The IFDS will take place from September 30th to October 2nd 2025. This year’s IFDS will for the first time be held in Hamburg. Next to established programs like the innovative Explorer Konferenz and the international and national young talent initiatives #ATELIER25 and ENCOURAGE Film Talents and European Work in Progress (EWIP), the event will become part of the FILMFEST HAMBURG INDUSTRY DAYS, overseen by Fabian Massah. The IFDS is supported by MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, FFA – Filmförderungsanstalt and Creative Europe MEDIA. It will be held in cooperation with Filmfest Hamburg. The IFDS will be supported furthermore by the industry event European Work in Progress (EWIP), which will be held in Hamburg from September 29th to October 1st 2025.

With its focus on film distribution the INTERNATIONAL FILM DISTRIBUTION SUMMIT (IFDS) is a unique platform for film distributors from the entire world. The IFDS offers dialogue and networking opportunities specifically for film distributors to analyze the massive changes occuring in the global culture industry. Many keynotes, panels, master classes and informal talks enable the development of new and concrete visions how film distribution can meaningfully contribute to the preservance of a vivid culture of democracy.

