Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for 2026 European Film Awards

The nomination for the categories European Film, European Director, European Discovery-Prix FIPRESCI, European Documentary, European Animated Feature Film, European Actress, European Actor, and European Screenwriter will be announced on 18 November 2025, following the 22nd Seville European Film Festival.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for the 2026 European Film Awards:
Feature Film Selection:
Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by DANAE Production
Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio
I Only Rest in the Storm / O riso e a faca (Portugal, Romania, France, Brazil)
Directed by Pedro Pinho
Produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato, Terratreme Filmes
Coproduction by deFilm, Still Moving, Bubbles Project
Supported by Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’image animée – Institut Français, Centre National du Cinéma animée and et de l’Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual – Aide a la Coproduction d’oeuvres Cinematographiques Franco-Portugaises, ANCINE – Agencia National do Cinema, Banco Regional de Desenvolvimiento do Extremo Sul, Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual, the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), the Portuguese Radio Television, Programa Ibermedia, Carrefour – Havas Media, Fundo de Apoio ao Turismo e ao Cinema, Programa Garantir Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Avanpost Media
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania
Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst
Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Produced by Pandora Film GmbH
Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE
Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages
Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by SBS Productions
Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory
Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre
Documentary Film Selection:
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directedby Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
The Shards / Oskolky (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Masha Chernaya
Produced by Independent Film Project
Coproduced by Eversince
Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe – MEDIA
TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
Directed by Andrei Ujică
Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production
Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma, INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel
Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost
Animated Feature Film Selection:
Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)
Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
Produced by Tritone Studio
Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
Supported by the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky Po Babičce (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, France)
Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait! Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Viba Film, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, French CNC, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame
Short Film Candidates - Prix Vimeo:
Common Pear (Slovenia, USA)
Directed by Gregor Bozić
Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)
Directed by Zuza Banasińska
Left-Handen Pen / Tušinukas (Lithuania)
Directed by Adas Burkšaitis
Loynes (Belgium, France, North Macedonia, UK)
Directed by Dorian Jespers
The Spectacle (Hungary, France)
Directed by Bálint Kenyeres
