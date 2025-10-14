Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for 2026 European Film Awards

BERLIN: Eight feature films, three documentaries, two long animated films, and five short films, all produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries, have been shortlisted for the 38th European Film Awards, which will be held in Berlin on 17 January 2026.

The nomination for the categories European Film, European Director, European Discovery-Prix FIPRESCI, European Documentary, European Animated Feature Film, European Actress, European Actor, and European Screenwriter will be announced on 18 November 2025, following the 22nd Seville European Film Festival.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for the 2026 European Film Awards:

Feature Film Selection:

Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by DANAE Production

Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon

Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

I Only Rest in the Storm / O riso e a faca (Portugal, Romania, France, Brazil)

Directed by Pedro Pinho

Produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato, Terratreme Filmes

Coproduction by deFilm, Still Moving, Bubbles Project

Supported by Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’image animée – Institut Français, Centre National du Cinéma animée and et de l’Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual – Aide a la Coproduction d’oeuvres Cinematographiques Franco-Portugaises, ANCINE – Agencia National do Cinema, Banco Regional de Desenvolvimiento do Extremo Sul, Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual, the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), the Portuguese Radio Television, Programa Ibermedia, Carrefour – Havas Media, Fundo de Apoio ao Turismo e ao Cinema, Programa Garantir Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Avanpost Media

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Produced by Pandora Film GmbH

Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE

Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by SBS Productions

Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory

Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

Documentary Film Selection:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directedby Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

The Shards / Oskolky (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Masha Chernaya

Produced by Independent Film Project

Coproduced by Eversince

Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe – MEDIA

TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma, INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel

Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

Animated Feature Film Selection:

Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)

Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

Produced by Tritone Studio

Coproduced by Lumiere Lab

Supported by the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky Po Babičce (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, France)

Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait! Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Viba Film, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, French CNC, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

Short Film Candidates - Prix Vimeo:

Common Pear (Slovenia, USA)

Directed by Gregor Bozić

Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)

Directed by Zuza Banasińska

Left-Handen Pen / Tušinukas (Lithuania)

Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

Loynes (Belgium, France, North Macedonia, UK)

Directed by Dorian Jespers

The Spectacle (Hungary, France)

Directed by Bálint Kenyeres

