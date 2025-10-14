14-10-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for 2026 European Film Awards

    BERLIN: Eight feature films, three documentaries, two long animated films, and five short films, all produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries, have been shortlisted for the 38th European Film Awards, which will be held in Berlin on 17 January 2026.

    The nomination for the categories European Film, European Director, European Discovery-Prix FIPRESCI, European Documentary, European Animated Feature Film, European Actress, European Actor, and European Screenwriter will be announced on 18 November 2025, following the 22nd Seville European Film Festival.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for the 2026 European Film Awards:

    Feature Film Selection:

    Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Tereza Nvotová
    Produced by DANAE Production
    Coproduced by moloko filmLava Films, the Czech Television 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute 

    Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland 
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television,  the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ PolskaBarrandov StudioCzech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
    Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

    I Only Rest in the Storm / O riso e a faca (Portugal, Romania, France, Brazil)
    Directed by Pedro Pinho 
    Produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato, Terratreme Filmes
    Coproduction by deFilm, Still Moving, Bubbles Project
    Supported by Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’image animée – Institut Français, Centre National du Cinéma animée and et de l’Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual – Aide a la Coproduction d’oeuvres Cinematographiques Franco-Portugaises, ANCINE – Agencia National do Cinema, Banco Regional de Desenvolvimiento do Extremo Sul, Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual, the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), the Portuguese Radio Television, Programa Ibermedia, Carrefour – Havas Media, Fundo de Apoio ao Turismo e ao Cinema, Programa Garantir Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Avanpost Media

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
    Coproduced by NosorogiRTV SlovenijaNon-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreRTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan 
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian TelevisionAvanpost, Radio Romania

    Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski 
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

    Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary)
    Directed by Ildikó Enyedi 
    Produced by Pandora Film GmbH
    Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE
    Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

    Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)
    Directed by Sergei Loznitsa 
    Produced by SBS Productions
    Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White PictureAvanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory
    Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Documentary Film Selection:

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directedby Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    The Shards / Oskolky (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Masha Chernaya 
    Produced by Independent Film Project
    Coproduced by Eversince
    Supported by the German Federal Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Ujică
    Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production 
    Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma, INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel
    Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

    Animated Feature Film Selection:

    Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)
    Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
    Produced by Tritone Studio
    Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
    Supported by the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky Po Babičce (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, France)
    Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
    Produced by MaurfilmArtichokeZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionSlovak Television and RadioRTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait!  Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Viba Film, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, French CNC, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

    Short Film Candidates - Prix Vimeo:

    Common Pear (Slovenia, USA)
    Directed by Gregor Bozić

    Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)
    Directed by Zuza Banasińska

    Left-Handen Pen / Tušinukas (Lithuania)
    Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

    Loynes (Belgium, France, North Macedonia, UK)
    Directed by Dorian Jespers

    The Spectacle (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Bálint Kenyeres

    Click HERE to see all the shortlisted films.

