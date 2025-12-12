EXCLUSIVE: Montenegrin Director Pavle Simonović in Postproduction with Rooms

PODGORICA: The feature film Rooms / Sobe directed by Pavle Simonović is currently in the editing stage. A Montenegrin/Croatian coproduction made in association with Slovenia, the film will have its premiere in 2026. It is backed by both the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre , among others.

After five years in prison, Kolje (26) is free again, determined to start over. Shortly after his release, he encounters Vorda (34), an accomplice in the crime who had testified against him. Beyond their partnership in petty street crime, Kolje and Vorda were also lovers, something strictly forbidden in their environment. Their first meeting after years of separation reignites the passion between them, but also drags them back into the world they believed they had escaped.

Pavle Prelević and Aleksandar Gavranić play the main characters.

"This is a contemporary story set in today’s Podgorica, touching on marginalised groups who live among us but whom we often ignore, perceiving them as problematic and therefore avoiding them. I wanted to explore that milieu: people who are almost invisible, pushed into the background of our society. I wanted to show what happens to young people in Podgorica who, because of the circumstances in which they grew up, have almost no chance to succeed. That was the guiding idea behind Rooms", director Pavle Simonović told FNE.

The producers are Miljan Vučelić and Mirko Radonjić, and the coproducers are Rea Rajčić, Tina Tišljar, and Aleš Pavlin.

The film is produced by Protos Film (Montenegro) in coproduction with Eclectica (Croatia), and the Radio Television of Montenegro, having Portobisso (Slovenia) as associate producer.

The Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Secretariat for Culture of Podgorica, and SEE Cinema Network are backing the project.

The budget is 570,000 EUR, producer Miljan Vučelić told FNE.

The filming took place in August 2025 in Podgorica, over the course of 20 shooting days.

“If everything goes according to plan, we should finish the film in the spring of 2026 and have the premiere later in 2026”, Miljan Vučelić added.

Pavle Simonović graduated from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Cetinje, specialising in Film and Television Directing. He worked as an assistant director on numerous projects before receiving the status of an independent artist in culture in 2016. During this period, he worked as a director, editor, and assistant director on various projects across Montenegro and the region. Since 2017, he has been a permanent member of the NGO Dramski Studio Prazan Prostor, contributing to projects that support the development of the independent cultural scene in Montenegro. In 2021, he launched a film school for young people. His debut feature film, Lowdown / Ispod mosta medju stijenama (produced by Cut Up), was released in 2016. In 2024, he was appointed Director of the Montenegrin Cinematheque.

Production Information:

Producer:

Protos Film (Montenegro)

Coproducers:

Eclectica (Croatia)

Radio Television of Montenegro (Montenegro)

Associate Producer:

Portobisso (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Pavle Simonović

Scriptwriter: Ilija Đurović

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Editor: Tomislav Pavlic

Production designer: Ognjen Smolović

Costume designer: Lina Leković

Make-up artist: Matea Katunar

Main cast: Pavle Prelević, Aleksandar Gavranić

Supporting cast: Kristijan Blečić, Anja Vujković, Stevan Vuković, Slaviša Grubiša, Petar Novaković, Sanja Vujisić, Stefan Strugar, Zorica Lakić, Hermina Greguss Erdélyi, Predrag Kalezić