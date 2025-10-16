16-10-2025

FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2025: FilmFestival Cottbus Announces Selection for 35th Edition

By

    COTTBUS: Films by László Nemes, Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, and Ivona Juka have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 35th FilmFestival Cottbus (FFC), running 4 - 9 November 2025.

    In the Feature Film Competition, ten outstanding productions from 21 (co-)production countries will compete for the coveted Lubinas, the festival’s iconic statuettes.

    With 138 films from 41 countries, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema once again presents exceptional filmmaking, social relevance, and exciting new discoveries.

    At the heart of the festival are its three competitions: Feature Film, Short Film, and U18 Youth Film.

    The Short Film Competition condenses existential themes into poignant miniatures exploring humanity amid war, migration, and the digital future. The U18 Youth Film Competition focuses on the realities of young people coming of age in a changing world.

    The other sections are Spectrum, Hits, EcoEast, Midnight Madness, Homeland/Domownja/Domizna, Children’s Film, Cottbus Masters, Close Up: Estonia, Spotlight: Weimar Triangle, Don’t Call Me Vintage, and Ukrainian Film Day.

    Click HERE to see the entire selection.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka 
    Produced by 4film
    Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKACaretta Films, DEPO Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

    Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ester Ivakič
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba

    Mayflies / Pipas (Hungary)
    Directed by Emília Goldberg
    Produced by KMH Film

    Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)
    Directed by László Nemes
    Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content
    Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA

    Our Father / Oče naš  (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Goran  Stanković
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Novi FilmCineplanet
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

    Summer School, 2001 / Letni skola, 2001 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Dužan Duong
    Produced by nutprodukce
    Coproduced by AZN kru. / nutprodukcia

    Thus Spoke the Wind (Armenia)
    Directed by Maria Riegel

    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczcny
    Produced by głęboki OFFZQ EntertainmentR.U. Robot Studios
    Coproduced by Canal+ PolskaJuiceDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund

    To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
    Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
    Coproduced by ForeFilms
    Supported by Eurimages

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« European Arthouse Cinema Day Unites Movie Theatres in 45 Countries Worldwide - Sends a Joint Statement for Democracy and Cultural Dialogue