FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2025: FilmFestival Cottbus Announces Selection for 35th Edition

In the Feature Film Competition, ten outstanding productions from 21 (co-)production countries will compete for the coveted Lubinas, the festival’s iconic statuettes.
With 138 films from 41 countries, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema once again presents exceptional filmmaking, social relevance, and exciting new discoveries.
At the heart of the festival are its three competitions: Feature Film, Short Film, and U18 Youth Film.
The Short Film Competition condenses existential themes into poignant miniatures exploring humanity amid war, migration, and the digital future. The U18 Youth Film Competition focuses on the realities of young people coming of age in a changing world.
The other sections are Spectrum, Hits, EcoEast, Midnight Madness, Homeland/Domownja/Domizna, Children’s Film, Cottbus Masters, Close Up: Estonia, Spotlight: Weimar Triangle, Don’t Call Me Vintage, and Ukrainian Film Day.
Feature Film Competition:
Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivona Juka
Produced by 4film
Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds
Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Ester Ivakič
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba
Mayflies / Pipas (Hungary)
Directed by Emília Goldberg
Produced by KMH Film
Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)
Directed by László Nemes
Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content
Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA
Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Novi Film, Cineplanet
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund
Summer School, 2001 / Letni skola, 2001 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Dužan Duong
Produced by nutprodukce
Coproduced by AZN kru. / nutprodukcia
Thus Spoke the Wind (Armenia)
Directed by Maria Riegel
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU
Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczcny
Produced by głęboki OFF, ZQ Entertainment, R.U. Robot Studios
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Juice, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund
To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
Coproduced by ForeFilms
Supported by Eurimages