FNE at FilmFestival Cottbus 2025: FilmFestival Cottbus Announces Selection for 35th Edition

COTTBUS: Films by László Nemes, Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, and Ivona Juka have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 35th FilmFestival Cottbus ( FFC ), running 4 - 9 November 2025.

In the Feature Film Competition, ten outstanding productions from 21 (co-)production countries will compete for the coveted Lubinas, the festival’s iconic statuettes.

With 138 films from 41 countries, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Central and Eastern European cinema once again presents exceptional filmmaking, social relevance, and exciting new discoveries.

At the heart of the festival are its three competitions: Feature Film, Short Film, and U18 Youth Film.



The Short Film Competition condenses existential themes into poignant miniatures exploring humanity amid war, migration, and the digital future. The U18 Youth Film Competition focuses on the realities of young people coming of age in a changing world.

The other sections are Spectrum, Hits, EcoEast, Midnight Madness, Homeland/Domownja/Domizna, Children’s Film, Cottbus Masters, Close Up: Estonia, Spotlight: Weimar Triangle, Don’t Call Me Vintage, and Ukrainian Film Day.

Click HERE to see the entire selection.

Feature Film Competition:

Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

Produced by 4film

Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba

Mayflies / Pipas (Hungary)

Directed by Emília Goldberg

Produced by KMH Film

Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, Germany, France)

Directed by László Nemes

Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, AR Content

Coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media, AR Content, Global Screen Fund, French CNC, FFA

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

Summer School, 2001 / Letni skola, 2001 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Dužan Duong

Produced by nutprodukce

Coproduced by AZN kru. / nutprodukcia

Thus Spoke the Wind (Armenia)

Directed by Maria Riegel

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television ERT, Creative Europe MEDIA, American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczcny

Produced by głęboki OFF, ZQ Entertainment, R.U. Robot Studios

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Juice, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund

To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films

Coproduced by ForeFilms

Supported by Eurimages