18-11-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 38th European Film Awards

    Dog of God by Raitis and Lauris Ābele Dog of God by Raitis and Lauris Ābele credit: Tritone Studio

    BERLIN: The European Film Academy has unveiled the nominees for nine further categories of the 38th European Film Awards. Among them are films directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele, Igor Bezinović, Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, Urška Djukić, and Nóra Lakos.

    The Lithuanian/US animated film Dog of God by Lauris and Raitis Ābele, Croatian/Italian/Slovenian documentary Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović, and Slovenian/Czech Slovak/French animated film Tales from the Magic Garden by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom scooped two nominations each.

    The awards ceremony will be held on 17 January 2026 in Berlin.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the 38th European Film Awards:

    European Film:

    Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA), Animated film
    Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
    Produced by Tritone Studio 
    Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia through the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU)

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart 
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP,  the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Animated film
    Directed by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
    Produced by  ZVVIKSMaurfilmArtichoke, Vivement Lundi!
    Coproduced by Czech TelevisionRTVSRTV Slovenija, Le studio Personnen’est parfait!
    Supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film CentreFS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

    European Documentary:

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary
    Directed by Igor Bezinović

    European Animated Feature Film:

    Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)
    Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

    Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films
    Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreEurimagesFS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center  Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA UNDER THE GREY SKY (POD SZARYM NIEBEM) (Poland) directed by Mara Tamkovich

    European Young Audience Award:

    I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Nóra Lakos
    Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
    Coproduced by BIND
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Netherlands Filmfonds, Eurimages

