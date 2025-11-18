Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 38th European Film Awards

Dog of God by Raitis and Lauris Ābele

BERLIN: The European Film Academy has unveiled the nominees for nine further categories of the 38th European Film Awards. Among them are films directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele, Igor Bezinović, Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, Urška Djukić, and Nóra Lakos.

The Lithuanian/US animated film Dog of God by Lauris and Raitis Ābele, Croatian/Italian/Slovenian documentary Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović, and Slovenian/Czech Slovak/French animated film Tales from the Magic Garden by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom scooped two nominations each.

The awards ceremony will be held on 17 January 2026 in Berlin.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the 38th European Film Awards:

European Film:

Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA), Animated film

Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

Produced by Tritone Studio

Coproduced by Lumiere Lab

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia through the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU)

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Animated film

Directed by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

Produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, Le studio Personnen’est parfait!

Supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

European Documentary:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary

Directed by Igor Bezinović

European Animated Feature Film:

Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)

Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films

Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA UNDER THE GREY SKY (POD SZARYM NIEBEM) (Poland) directed by Mara Tamkovich

European Young Audience Award:

I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)

Directed by Nóra Lakos

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Coproduced by BIND

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Netherlands Filmfonds, Eurimages

