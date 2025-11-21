European Arthouse Cinema Day 10th Edition - 23 November 2025

After its record-breaking 2024 edition, which brought together 90,000 spectators in over 650 cinemas across 46 countries worldwide, the 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day will return to independent movie theatres around the world on 23 November 2025.



Join the global arthouse movement in celebrating the richness and diversity of European cinema: attend one of the many screenings and special events taking place in cinemas around the world.



On European Arthouse Cinema Day, the global arthouse community sends a clear message: Arthouse cinemas are vital democratic spaces where dialogue and community flourish. Together, we stand for (film-)cultural diversity, equity, and exchange across borders — anytime, anywhere.



The European Arthouse Cinema Day is a truly global initiative. If you are a cinema exhibitor, distributor, or programmer and wish to take part in the 2025 edition - wherever you are - we would love to have you on board. Participation and registration are free!



Do not hesitate to reach out to us for more information or support in organising the European Arthouse Cinema Day in your venue.



Explore this website to learn more about the Day’s mission, free marketing and event materials for your Cinema Day events, workshops and meetings, as well as our creative ambassadors, political patrons, participating cinemas, and partners.



We look forward to celebrating with you!



The European Arthouse Cinema Day is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE), in collaboration with national arthouse associations and partners across the audiovisual industry, with the kind support of Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, FFA, CNC, and Europa Cinemas.