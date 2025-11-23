Successful 2025 Edition of European Arthouse Cinema Day on 23 November

BERLIN: The European Arthouse Cinema Day was celebrated on 23 November 2025 in 650 cinemas and film-cultural venues in more than 46 countries across the globe.

After its record-breaking 2024 edition, which brought together 90,000 spectators in over 650 cinemas across 46 countries worldwide, the 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day returned to independent movie theatres with screenings as well as 21 special events highlighting the beauty of film cultural diversity and the importance of democratic engagement.

The events were held from Budapest from Seoul, and from Kigali to Kyiv and Paris.

For example, TISZApART Mozi in Szolnok, Hungary, hosted a showcase of awarded films from the Kecskemét Animation Film Festival, followed by sand animation with Katalin Matild Nagy and an animation workshop with Balázs Mihály Szabó. The programme also includes a special recorded video from Artist and Ambassador Flóra Anna Buda about her work, as well as a discussion with Matild and Balázs.

This year, the ambassadors of the European Arthouse Cinema Day are Carla Simon, Maryam Touzani, Alice Winocour, Karim Ainouz, Teona Strugar Mitevska, Flóra Anna Buda, Mascha Schilinski, Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, and Aki Kaurismäki.

The European Arthouse Day is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE), in collaboration with national arthouse associations and partners across the audiovisual industry, with the kind support of Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, FFA, CNC, and Europa Cinemas.

Click HERE to see the events, and HERE to find out more about the ambassadors, patrons, supporters, and partners.