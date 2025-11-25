Workshops Organised around 2025 Arthouse Cinema Day

BERLIN: The European Arthouse Cinema Day (EACD), celebrated on 23 November 2025 in 650 cinemas and film-cultural venues in more than 46 countries across the globe, was prepared through three free workshops.

On 30 October 2025, the Free Marketing Workshop led by Valentina Neumann and Mathias Noschis from Berlin-based Alphapanda, offered hands-on advice for using social media effectively, including tips to boost the participants' European Arthouse Cinema Day campaign.

On 31 October 2025, the Free Programming Workshop held by Evgeny Gusyatinskiy, film curator and selection committee member of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, provided insights on creating locally relevant, audience-focused film programmes.

On 6 November 2025, the Free Data Gathering Workshop with Comscore team guided the participants to EACD through using data to understand and grow their audience.

After its record-breaking 2024 edition, which brought together 90,000 spectators in over 650 cinemas across 46 countries worldwide, the 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day returned to independent movie theatres with screenings as well as 21 special events highlighting the beauty of film cultural diversity and the importance of democratic engagement.

The European Arthouse Day is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE), in collaboration with national arthouse associations and partners across the audiovisual industry, with the kind support of Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, FFA, CNC, and Europa Cinemas.

