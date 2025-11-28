28-11-2025

Council of Europe Adopts Convention on Series Co-Production

    STRASBOURG: The Council of Europe officially adopted the final text of the Convention on the Co-Production of Audiovisual Works in the Form of Series, the first international legal framework dedicated to the independent co-production of series for TV and streaming platforms.

    The new Convention introduces a set of coproduction rules, previously existing only for cinematographic works, that reflect the realities of serialised storytelling. By streamlining administrative procedures and clarifying obligations, the Convention makes it easier for independent producers from different countries to work together.

    In doing so, it reinforces their role, enabling equitable participation in the ownership rights and revenues that sustain long-term viability.

    The Convention will open for signature by Council of Europe member states in early 2026 and enter into force upon ratification by three countries, according to a press release.

