Eurimages Backs Nine Projects from FNE Partner Countries

In all, 33 long films, including 10 documentaries and 5 animations, received 9,696,000 EUR.
The results of the third Eurimages Project Evaluation Session of 2025 were unveiled on 27 November 2025.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:
Democracy Work in Progress (Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Mihály Schwechtje
Home Court (Greece, Bulgaria, the Netherlands), Documentary, 90,000 EUR
Directed by Elpida Nikou, Rodrigo Hernandez
March 14th (Spain, Belgium, Lithuania) 320,000 EUR
Directed by Alberto Gross Molo
My Father the Iceman (Poland, Denmark), Documentary, 150,000 EUR
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Quo Vadis, Aida? - The Missing Part (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania) 266,000 EUR
Directed by Juris Kursietis
The Cherubs (Romania, Bulgaria) 300,000 EUR
Directed by Daniel Sandu
The Standard Man (Sweden, Poland, Denmark), Documentary 150,000 EUR
Directed by Erik Lavesson, Tomas Stark, Weronika Mliczewska
Welfa(i)re (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary , 85,000 EUR
Directed by Adéla Komrzý
