Eurimages Backs Nine Projects from FNE Partner Countries

STRASBOURG: New films by Jasmila Žbanić and Juris Kursietis are among the nine titles from FNE partner countries that received Co-production Support from Eurimages .

In all, 33 long films, including 10 documentaries and 5 animations, received 9,696,000 EUR.

The results of the third Eurimages Project Evaluation Session of 2025 were unveiled on 27 November 2025.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

Democracy Work in Progress (Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Mihály Schwechtje

Home Court (Greece, Bulgaria, the Netherlands), Documentary, 90,000 EUR

Directed by Elpida Nikou, Rodrigo Hernandez

March 14th (Spain, Belgium, Lithuania) 320,000 EUR

Directed by Alberto Gross Molo

My Father the Iceman (Poland, Denmark), Documentary, 150,000 EUR

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Quo Vadis, Aida? - The Missing Part (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania) 266,000 EUR

Directed by Juris Kursietis

The Cherubs (Romania, Bulgaria) 300,000 EUR

Directed by Daniel Sandu

The Standard Man (Sweden, Poland, Denmark), Documentary 150,000 EUR

Directed by Erik Lavesson, Tomas Stark, Weronika Mliczewska

Welfa(i)re (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary , 85,000 EUR

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Click HERE to see all the supported projects.