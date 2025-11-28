28-11-2025

Eurimages Backs Nine Projects from FNE Partner Countries

By
    Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić

    STRASBOURG: New films by Jasmila Žbanić and Juris Kursietis are among the nine titles from FNE partner countries that received Co-production Support from Eurimages.

    In all, 33 long films, including 10 documentaries and 5 animations, received 9,696,000 EUR.

    The results of the third Eurimages Project Evaluation Session of 2025 were unveiled on 27 November 2025.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

    Democracy Work in Progress (Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic) 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Mihály Schwechtje 

    Home Court (Greece, Bulgaria, the Netherlands), Documentary, 90,000 EUR
    Directed by Elpida Nikou, Rodrigo Hernandez

    March 14th (Spain, Belgium, Lithuania) 320,000 EUR
    Directed by Alberto Gross Molo

    My Father the Iceman (Poland, Denmark), Documentary, 150,000 EUR     
    Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

    Quo Vadis, Aida? - The Missing Part (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Jasmila Žbanić 

    Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania) 266,000 EUR
    Directed by Juris Kursietis  

    The Cherubs (Romania, Bulgaria) 300,000 EUR
    Directed by Daniel Sandu

    The Standard Man (Sweden, Poland, Denmark), Documentary 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Erik Lavesson, Tomas Stark, Weronika Mliczewska 

    Welfa(i)re (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary , 85,000 EUR
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý

    Click HERE to see all the supported projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Council of Europe Adopts Convention on Series Co-Production