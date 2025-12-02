New Nominations for FNE Partner Countries at European Film Awards 2026

BERLIN: Agnieszka Holland’s Franz received two new nominations at the 38th European Film Awards in the European Costume Designer and European Make-up & Hair Artist categories.

Organised by the European Film Academy, the 38th European Film Awards will be held in Berlin on 17 January 2026.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the European Film Awards in the Arts & Crafts categories:

European Costume Designer:

Michaela Horáčková Hořejší for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon

Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

European Make-up & Hair Artist:

Gabriela Poláková for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

