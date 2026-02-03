Winners of 11th RE-ACT Co-Development Funding

The winners for 2025 were announced during the Trieste Film Festival and its industry leg When East Meets West.
RE-ACT CO-DEVELOPMENT FUNDING WINNERS:
Magical Creatures (Slovenia)
Directed by Irena Gatej
Produced by Vertigo
MBX (Slovenia)
Directed by Vid Hajnšek
Produced by Cvinger Film
Remember When We Saved the City? (Croatia)
Directed by Morana Ikić Komljenović
Produced by Filmaktiv
The Selection (Croatia)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Antitalent
Dolasilla (Italy)
Directed by Carlo Zoratti
Produced by Levante
The Lost Being (Italy)
Directed by Marco Devetak, Alice Orzan
Produced by Staragara I.T.