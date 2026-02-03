Winners of 11th RE-ACT Co-Development Funding

TRIESTE: Six projects, selected out of 27 applications, received 10,000 EUR each for their coproduction development at the 11th edition of RE-ACT (Regional Audiovisual Cooperation and Training).

The winners for 2025 were announced during the Trieste Film Festival and its industry leg When East Meets West.

RE-ACT CO-DEVELOPMENT FUNDING WINNERS:

Magical Creatures (Slovenia)

Directed by Irena Gatej

Produced by Vertigo

MBX (Slovenia)

Directed by Vid Hajnšek

Produced by Cvinger Film

Remember When We Saved the City? (Croatia)

Directed by Morana Ikić Komljenović

Produced by Filmaktiv

The Selection (Croatia)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Antitalent

Dolasilla (Italy)

Directed by Carlo Zoratti

Produced by Levante

The Lost Being (Italy)

Directed by Marco Devetak, Alice Orzan

Produced by Staragara I.T.