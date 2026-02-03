03-02-2026

Winners of 11th RE-ACT Co-Development Funding

    TRIESTE: Six projects, selected out of 27 applications, received 10,000 EUR each for their coproduction development at the 11th edition of RE-ACT (Regional Audiovisual Cooperation and Training).

    The winners for 2025 were announced during the Trieste Film Festival and its industry leg When East Meets West.

    RE-ACT CO-DEVELOPMENT FUNDING WINNERS:

    Magical Creatures (Slovenia)
    Directed by Irena Gatej
    Produced by Vertigo

    MBX (Slovenia)
    Directed by Vid Hajnšek
    Produced by Cvinger Film

    Remember When We Saved the City? (Croatia)
    Directed by Morana Ikić Komljenović
    Produced by Filmaktiv

    The Selection (Croatia)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Antitalent

    Dolasilla (Italy)
    Directed by Carlo Zoratti
    Produced by Levante

    The Lost Being (Italy)
    Directed by Marco Devetak, Alice Orzan
    Produced by Staragara I.T.

