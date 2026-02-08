LetterBox/Studio Hamburg and ELEO Partners Present The Way Out With Ester Exposito and Dominic Cooper in Berlin

BERLIN: LetterBox/Studio Hamburg and ELEO Partners will be in Berlin to present a new project The Way Out, a fast-paced thriller with a star studded cast.

Produced by LetterBox/Studio Hamburg and ELEO Partners (Match Point, Rescue, Dawn,Goodbye Bafana, Eichmann) it features an amazing international cast: Ester Exposito (ELITE, Lost in the Night presented in Cannes), Dominic Cooper (Avengers, Captain America, Mama Mia) and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Queen’s Gambit, The Three Musketeers, STEAL). The producers have announced they are in negotiations with Luna Wedler, Lorna Ishema and Max Riemelt for the German cast. Director Anne Zohra (28 weeks, Co-Pilot and most recently the Holocaust movie Each of Us with Dianne Kruger) has joined forces with DoP Yoshi Heimrath (Alexanderplatz, Blood Red Sky) and composer Johnny Klimek (The Matrix Resurrections, Babylon Berlin). The Way Out tells the compelling story of two struggling artists hungry for success. But fame comes at a price…

The project budget is 12 mln EUR with principal photography scheduled for May - July 2026. The film will be shot partly on location in Latvia with Nafta Films led by Esko Rips providing services.

The Way Out is based on the true story of American opera singer Lina Codina - the Spanish-American wife of the Ukrainian-born composer Serge Prokofiev (Peter and the Wolf, Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella, etc). If we wanted to formulate a winning fiction, it wouldn't come close to the firestorm of Lina's life: from the Great Depression, Nazi Germany, Stalin's Russia - 8 years in Siberian Gulag labour camps - to her final escape from Soviet Russia. Following in the tradition of films like The Shawshank Redemption, Amadeus and The Unbearable Lightness of Being, this gripping thriller is based on the amazing true story of one woman’s heroic resilience in the face of near-impossible odds.

Hollywood Ventures Group is negotiating domestic and international distribution deals.

