European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA – 5th Edition Applications Now Open | Programme Starts October 2026

The 5th edition of the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is now open for applications. Jointly delivered by Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF , the University of Potsdam , and the Erich Pommer Institut , this executive master's programme has established itself as a reference point for film and television professionals seeking to deepen their command of the European audiovisual sector — combining rigorous legal training with strategic business education.

About the Programme

Conceived for working professionals and industry executives, the programme offers an integrated approach to the legal frameworks, business models, and economic realities that shape the European film and television landscape. Unlike conventional academic offerings, it brings together the depth of an LL.M. with the practical orientation of an MBA — equipping participants with tools they can apply immediately in their professional environments.

The curriculum addresses the full spectrum of the industry: from intellectual property and contract law to financing structures, distribution strategies, and market regulation. Faculty members include both leading academics and senior industry practitioners, ensuring that theoretical rigour is consistently grounded in real-world application.

The programme is primarily delivered online, with two in-person study weeks held in Potsdam, Germany — providing structured opportunities for direct exchange with peers, faculty, and visiting industry figures.

Explore the Programme — Individual Modules Available This Spring

For professionals not yet ready to commit to the full master's programme, selected modules are available for individual booking this spring. Participants can attend as external learners, earning academic credits that may subsequently be transferred should they choose to enrol in the full LL.M. | MBA at a later stage. This offers a practical entry point into the programme — an opportunity to experience the curriculum first-hand whilst building towards a recognised qualification.

Voices from the Programme

"As a relatively new producer working on smaller productions, I saw this programme as a chance to explore corners of the industry that we rarely get to examine in depth during the rush of everyday work — things like international business practices, marketing strategies, and contract negotiations." — Balazs Zachar, Graduate Class 2022, Hungary

"The programme covers the economic and regulatory aspects of film thoroughly and encourages creativity and innovation. Students gain practical experience through case studies and real-world projects. For those looking to deepen their understanding of the European film industry and develop skills that matter in the field, it is a solid and purposeful choice." — Olga Hartsuk, Graduate Class 2023, Estonia

Key Information

Programme Start October 2026 Application Deadline 31 July 2026 Early-Bird Deadline 30 April 2026 Early-Bird Tuition €20,000 Standard Tuition €21,000 (with the option of an instalment payment plan) Format Online, with two in-person weeks in Potsdam, Germany

Information Session

An online information session will be held on 15 April 2026 at 17:00 CEST, covering programme structure, curriculum content, and the application process. Free registration: epi.media/filmmaster_info

Contact

Jey Menz – Project Manager +49 (0) 331 76 99 15 47 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cameron Spector – Project Assistant +49 (0) 331 76 99 15 49 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Full programme details and application: epi.media/filmmaster

FNE Sponsored statement