Second Season of The Day of the Jackal Starring Eddie Redmayne Shoots in Budapest

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal S1

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s capital city is standing in for Moldovan capital city Chișinău in the second season of the thriller series The Day of the Jackal. The show starring Eddie Redmayne returns to Budapest after S1 shot in 2023.

The Hungarian production service is provided once again by Mid Atlantic Films and, again, the production is using the local cash rebate (30%). The production companies behind the series are Carnival Film and Sky/Peacock.

The shooting is taking place mainly around Rákóczi Square, in the 8th District.

Ronan Bennett is the showrunner of the series, and the episodes are directed by Brian Kirk, Paul Wilshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Anu Menon. The cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, and Lia Williams, among others.