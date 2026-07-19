FNE Podcast: Eva Fischer, Programme Director of Future Ready and Hands-on A.I. Producers Lab (International Screen Institute)

VIENNA: FNE spoke to Eva Fischer, programme director of Future Ready and Hands-on A.I. Producers Lab at the International Screen Institute , about the technological transformation of the audiovisual sector, the integration of artificial intelligence into film production pipelines, and the strategic skills modern producers need to thrive in a rapidly evolving global market. This podcast episode is sponsored by the International Screen Institute .

The International Screen Institute provides high-quality training programmes for European and international film, TV and media professionals which are delivered by renowned industry experts who share their real-world expertise and insights.

Applications are still possible for ISI’s winter programmes Future Ready and Hands-on A.I. Producers Lab, which are dealing with new technologies and technological innovation in the audiovisual industry.

Future Ready provides inspiration, orientation and strategic perspectives and it prepares participants to embrace cutting-edge tools like AI, virtual production, and immersive storytelling while staying grounded in legal, business-relevant and ethical considerations.

The Hands-on A. I. Producers Lab, in collaboration with EAVE, is designed as a practical follow-up, in which producers are given the space and time to shape their tools, and to further develop and test ideas that were introduced during Future Ready or the Online EAVE AI Skills Booster.

Future Ready takes place in Vienna from 30 November – 02 December 2026, the Hands-on A.I. Producers Lab as a practical follow-up from 03-04 December 2026, also in Vienna.

The programmes are complementary. Applications are open until 15 August 2026. Apply for both and benefit of a package deal! Check out the Financial Support Guide of the International Screen Institute to learn about their extensive scholarship-opportunities! Professionals from low-capacity countries are eligible for financial support of up to 50% of the participation fee. In exceptional cases, higher support may be granted.

Led by Eva Fischer, the programmes bring together visionary thinking, ethical reflection and hands-on industry experience. As director of the media art festival CIVA, founder of sound:frame and former COO of the International Screen Institute, she draws on extensive experience across media arts, film, technology and education.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.