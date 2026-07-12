GRANTS: New Cypriot Feature, Low Budget Feature and Documentary Production Grants

A total of 1.425 m EUR was distributed to three feature films, four low budget feature films received 1.68 m EUR, and three documentaries received a total of 155,000 EUR.
Click HERE to see the production grants chart.
NICOSIA: The Deputy Ministry of Culture distributed 3.26 m EUR as production grants for feature, low budget feature and documentary films.
A total of 1.425 m EUR was distributed to three feature films, four low budget feature films received 1.68 m EUR, and three documentaries received a total of 155,000 EUR.
Click HERE to see the production grants chart.