PRODUCTION: Meelis Arulepp Shoots Long Animated Film Raggie – Friendship Forever

TALLINN: Estonian animator/director Meelis Arulepp is currently in production with the long animated feature Raggie - Friendship Forever / Sipsik - igavene sõprus, which is a sequel to Raggie / Sipsik directed by Meelis Arulepp and Karsten Kiilerich.

“Raggie - Friendship Forever is the second long animated film inspired by Sipsik (Raggie), one of Estonia´s most beloved literary characters and a cultural icon for generations of Estonians. Building on the success of the 2020 animated hit Raggie, which reached audiences in more than 60 countries, the new film follows the beloved rag doll on an adventurous story about the joys and challenges of growing up, and the importance of friendship”, producer Kristel Tõldsepp told FNE.

The upcoming story serves as a direct continuation, picking up at the moment Anu enters school. Raggie, the loving doll, is only kept alive by Ruby's faith in him, but what if Ruby forgets about him? When Ruby starts drifting toward her new school friends, the magical doll Raggie begins losing the spark that keeps him alive. Things grow worse when a jealous classmate steals Raggie and takes him to a doll factory to be copied, unleashing a disaster far beyond her control. As the factory threatens Raggie’s fate, Ruby, her family, and even the remorseful girl must race to save him before he is lost forever.

Kristel Tõldsepp is producing through A Film Estonia (Estonia) with support from the Estonian Film Institute and the Estonian Cultural Endowment. The budget of the film is 1.2 m EUR.

The project started shooting in early 2026 and is currently in production. Its release is expected in the fall of 2027. The Estonian distributor is ACME Film, while world sales are handled by LevelK.

Meelis Arulepp has worked as an animator in various animation studios since 1987. He started working in A Film Denmark in 1990 and in 1994 he co-founded A Film Estonia in Tallinn. Meelis has worked as the creative head of the studio since then. His filmography includes over 30 long animated films, where he has been directing animator, designer, storyboarder, or supervisor.

Production Information:

Producer:

A Film Estonia (Estonia)

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Credits:

Director: Meelis Arulepp

Screenwriters: Mihkel Raud, Karsten Kiilerich

Composer: Ewert Sundja