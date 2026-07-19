GRANTS: Arts Council Malta Announces New Production Grants in Screen Support Scheme

VALLETTA: Arts Council Malta has distributed 2 m EUR for the production of six local projects within the Screen Support Scheme. Four feature films, one television series, and a documentary project received support.

The feature film projects receiving major production support include Il-Kollezzjonist directed by Jason Zerafa, Life Stream by Rebecca Cremona, and Rih Isfel by Louise Caruana Galizia, each awarded the top amount of 450,000 EUR. Additionally, Shirley Spiteri Mintoff’s feature film Waiting to Hear from Julia secured 347,000 EUR, while Siegrid Alnoy’s Love Thy Neighbour was granted 200,000 EUR.

The documentary sector also received backing, with Justin Farrugia's The Local Traveller in Rome securing 103,000 EUR.

The Screen Support Scheme, managed under the Ministry for the Arts, Culture and National Heritage, continues to expand its financial footprint to boost stakeholders and high-potential local audiovisual content.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.