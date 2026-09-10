CICAE Opens Registrations for European Arthouse Cinema Day 2026

BERLIN: Registrations are open for the 11 th European Arthouse Cinema Day ( EACD ) on 22 November 2026, a unique international initiative by CICAE , bringing hundreds of independent cinemas together on one day to celebrate European cinema in its diversity, strengthen the arthouse network and the role of cinemas as spaces for dialogue and democracy, and advocate for open exchange across borders.

On 22 November 2026, nearly 660 cinemas in more than 45 countries will take part with their own programmes and events around European cinema.

More than a film event, the European Arthouse Cinema Day is a collective action by the arthouse sector: connecting cinemas across borders, encouraging the circulation of European films, and creating opportunities for audiences, filmmakers and cinema professionals to meet and exchange.

The potential of EACD ranges from premieres and filmmaker encounters to accessibility, young audiences, heritage, professional exchange and international streaming.

The 11th edition is supported by internationally acclaimed filmmakers and artists, including Pedro Almodóvar, Léa Mysius, Anca Damian, Faraz Shariat, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Isabelle Stever and Anna Melikova, Valentina and Nicole Bertani, and Boots Riley.

CICAE is providing the participants with a communication kit with visuals to promote their events (posters in all languages, branding & logos) based on the artwork of Anca Damian; communication on the event across all our channels; the support of prominent filmmakers as ambassadors and special guests; free webinars Arthouse Cinema Meets, a series of online workshops and practical exchanges for participating cinemas throughout the year, on topics including: Programming, Repertory Cinema, Marketing, Young Audiences, Data Gathering, Cyber Security, Audience Development; lists of films, film deals by international partners for all audiences; and recommendations and tools to be connected to the international network on the Arthouse Cinema Hub.

The CICAE (Confédération Internationale des Cinémas d'Art et d'Essai, cicae.org) is a non-profit association representing over 2,400 arthouse cinemas with more than 4,400 screens in 46 countries. Founded in 1955, CICAE promotes cultural diversity in cinema and advocates for independent exhibition at national and international levels.

To register your cinema click HERE.

For a press release click HERE.

Contact: Project Manager, Claire Scordel: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.