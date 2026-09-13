French Distributor KMBO to Receive the Best International Innovation Distribution Award at IDFS 2026

HAMBURG: French distributor KMBO and its founder and CEO Vladimir Kokh will receive the Best International Innovation Distribution Award at the 5 th edition of the International Film Distribution Summit ( IFDS ), which will be held 29 September - 1 October 2026 in the framework of the FilmFest Hamburg Industry Days.

The award ceremony will take place on 30 September 2026.

As this year, the Marché du Film is an official partner of the Best International Innovation Distribution Award, it will provide the recipient of the award with a visibility package at the following edition of the Marché du Film, showcasing the company's line-up.

The collaboration will also extend opportunities to a select group of emerging professionals from Cannes Makers, the Marché du Film’s talent development programme dedicated to nurturing the next generation of industry professionals through hands-on experience, mentorship, and direct access to the market ecosystem. These alumni will be invited to attend IFDS and its partner event European Work in Progress, further expanding their networks and connecting with key players shaping the future of sales, distribution and financing.

The Best International Innovation Distribution Award, also sponsored by Gruvi, usheru and Comscore, focusses on film distribution and features a unique platform for international colleagues of the film industry. It offers dialogue and networking opportunities to analyse and keep in touch with the ever-changing global culture industry. Keynotes, panels, master classes and informal talks ensure the development of new visions about meaningful contribution to a vivid culture industry.

The IFDS is funded by Creative Europe - MEDIA and supported by FilmFest Hamburg, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, and the Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA).The IFDS will be supported furthermore by the industry event European Work in Progress (EWIP), which will be held in Hamburg 28 – 30 September 2026.

Registration for the IDFS is reserved for professionals actively working in the film industry. Further information regarding IFDS can be found on its website: https://www.international-film-distribution-summit.com.

Click HERE for more information.