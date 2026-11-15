CEE Animation Forum 2026 Crowns Winners

PILSEN: The winners of the 14th CEE Animation Forum (10 – 12 November 2026) were announced in Pilsen (Czech Republic), bringing three days of pitching, networking, market and industry activities to a close. A total of 100,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards was presented to outstanding projects, recognising the creativity and potential of this year’s selection.

The Pitching Competition brought together 33 projects across four categories: 10 short films, six student short films, 10 series and TV specials, and seven feature films. More than 70% of the lineup involved CEE production partners. With a combined estimated budget of more than 48 m EUR, the selected projects span a broad range of formats and audiences, with over half targeting young adults and adults, alongside projects for tweens, teens, children and preschoolers.

Complementing the pitching competition, the Market showcased more than 60 animated projects at various stages of development and production seeking coproduction partners.

This year’s edition placed a particular focus on animated series, highlighted by the presentation of the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, worth 50,000 EUR at CEE Animation Forum, recognising one outstanding project.

The programme also featured industry presentations by Clementine Trolong-Bailly (Council of Europe), Emmanuèle Pétry-Sirvin (Dandelooo, France), and Søren Fleng (FLENG Entertainment, Denmark), alongside representatives of national broadcasters Jonas Kryger Hansen (DR, Denmark), Martina Peštaj (RTV, rtvslo.si, Slovenia) and Jarmo Lampela (Yle, Finland).

Winners were announced across the four main competition categories, alongside the recipients of the Audience Award, CEE Animation Workshop Award, four partner awards and the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award.

The IP in Animation Lab, organised in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop, explored key aspects of intellectual property in animation, from development and protection to licensing and commercial potential.

CEE Animation is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA.

CEE Animation Forum 2026 is co-financed by the Governments of Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from International Visegrad Fund and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea. The mission of the Fund is to advance ideas for sustainable regional cooperation in Central Europe.

CEE Animation Forum is further supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages, the Pilsen Region, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Society of Authors.

CEE Animation Forum 2026 Awards:

Audience Award:

How to Become a Landlord (Hungary)

Directed by Abigél Dérczy

Produced by MOME Anim – Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Feature Film Category:

Winner:

Dancing Bears (Poland)

Directed by Anna Błaszczyk, Marta Pajek

Produced by Animoon

Special Mention:

Back to Tomioka (France, Poland, Hungary, Belgium)

Directed by François-Marc Baillet

Produced by Foliascope, c-p. WJTeam, Cinemon entertainment, Wrong Men

Series and TV Specials Category:

Winner:

Lussekatt (France)

Directed by Roxane Campoy, Camille Pipet Pham

Produced by Les Films de l’Arlequin

Special Mention:

Finding Home (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Maria Stanisheva

Produced by Animadocs, Iliade et Films

Short Film Category:

Winner:

Trois-Fois-Rien (France)

Directed by Titouan Tillier

Produced by Frigo Films

Special Mention:

Half Open Half Pose (Hungary, France)

Directed by Fábián Balogh

Produced by Boddah, Iliade et Films

Second Special Mention:

Family Recipe (France)

Directed by Lou-Anne Gérard

Produced by Frigo Films

Student Short Film Category:

Winner:

Ita Turns 30 (Czech Republic)

Directed by Živa Divjak

Produced by FAMU Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague

Special Mention:

Redefining Island (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Černá

Produced by Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague UMPRUM

Council of Europe Series Co-production Development Award:

Illogical Adult World (Ukraine, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iryna Sosimovych

Produced by Salt Cinema Productions, Pure Shore

CEE Animation Workshop Award:

In the Workfield (Romania)

Directed by Toma Alexandru, Horia Manolache

Produced by VANA

Ciclic Residency:

Trois-Fois-Rien (France)

Directed by Titouan Tillier

Produced by Frigo Films

Travelling Distribution Award:

Redefining Island (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Černá

Produced by Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague UMPRUM

Cartoon Movie – Direct Access:

Dancing Bears (Poland)

Directed by Anna Błaszczyk, Marta Pajek

Produced by Animoon

Cartoon Forum – Direct Access:

Pebbi (Czech Republic)

Directed by Sofiya Gorokh

Produced by Pirogy Studios

TV Paint Animation Licence:

How to Become a Landlord (Hungary)

Directed by Abigél Dérczy

Produced by MOME Anim – Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Click HERE for a press release.