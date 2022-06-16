FESTIVALS: Ceau Cinema! Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

TIMIȘOARA: Six films about freedom are competing for the Ceau Cinema! Award “Răzvan Georgescu” and the Audience Award at the 9th edition of the Ceau Cinema! Festival , set to take place in Timișoara, Romania from 14 to 17 July 2022.

Metronom by Alexandru Belc, produced by Romania’s Strada Film International and coproduced by France’s Midralgar and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe, and winner of the Best Director Award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2022, will open the festival.

The programme also includes a retrospective with three films by Miklós Jancsó and an acting workshop with Alina Grigore, whose debut feature Blue Moon / Crai Nou, produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost, won the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2021.

The Ceau Cinema! Festival focuses on European cinema and is organised by the Pelicula Culturală and Marele Ecran Associations. It is funded by the Timișoara City Hall through the Project Center, and also by the Timiș County Council through the TimCultura 2022 Programme.

LINEUP:

Reflection (Ukraine)

Directed by Valentin Vlasianovich

Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

The Hole / Il buco (Italy)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

All Eyes off Me (Israel)

Directed by Hadas Ben Aroya