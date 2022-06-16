FESTIVALS: Ceau Cinema! Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

Metronom by Alexandru Belc, produced by Romania’s Strada Film International and coproduced by France’s Midralgar and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe, and winner of the Best Director Award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2022, will open the festival.
The programme also includes a retrospective with three films by Miklós Jancsó and an acting workshop with Alina Grigore, whose debut feature Blue Moon / Crai Nou, produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost, won the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2021.
The Ceau Cinema! Festival focuses on European cinema and is organised by the Pelicula Culturală and Marele Ecran Associations. It is funded by the Timișoara City Hall through the Project Center, and also by the Timiș County Council through the TimCultura 2022 Programme.
LINEUP:
Reflection (Ukraine)
Directed by Valentin Vlasianovich
Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background films, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
The Hole / Il buco (Italy)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages
All Eyes off Me (Israel)
Directed by Hadas Ben Aroya