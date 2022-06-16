16-06-2022

FESTIVALS: Ceau Cinema! Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    TIMIȘOARA: Six films about freedom are competing for the Ceau Cinema! Award “Răzvan Georgescu” and the Audience Award at the 9th edition of the Ceau Cinema! Festival, set to take place in Timișoara, Romania from 14 to 17 July 2022.

    Metronom by Alexandru Belc, produced by Romania’s Strada Film International and coproduced by France’s Midralgar and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe, and winner of the Best Director Award in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2022, will open the festival.

    The programme also includes a retrospective with three films by Miklós Jancsó and an acting workshop with Alina Grigore, whose debut feature Blue Moon / Crai Nou, produced by InLight CenterAtelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound StudiosAvanpost, won the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2021.

    The Ceau Cinema! Festival focuses on European cinema and is organised by the Pelicula Culturală and Marele Ecran Associations. It is funded by the Timișoara City Hall through the Project Center, and also by the Timiș County Council through the TimCultura 2022 Programme.

    LINEUP:

    Reflection (Ukraine)
    Directed by Valentin Vlasianovich

    Leave No Traces / Zeby nie bylo sladów (Poland, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszynski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+ (https://pl.canalplus.com/), Background filmsMagiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    The Hole / Il buco (Italy)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise

    Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

    All Eyes off Me (Israel)
    Directed by Hadas Ben Aroya

