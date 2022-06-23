FNE at TIFF - Romanian Days 2022: 1986: The Lost Year

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Ligia Ciornei’s debut feature 1986: The Lost Year / Anul pierdut 1986 is screening in the Romanian Days section of the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ). The film is a 100% Romanian coproduction.

Based on true testimonies, 1986: The Lost Year links the topic of abortion in the communist regime to the Chernobyl catastrophe, and it follows Irina (played by Isabela Neamtu), a woman who has to choose between an abortion that might put her behind bars and the risk of giving birth to a child with deformities, while her mother-in-law insists on keeping the baby.

The cast includes Victoria Cocias, Gavril Patru, Valer Dellakeza, Anastasia Teodora, Radu Badea and Oana Pascatu.

Pala Film is the producer in coproduction with Chainsaw Europe, Adenium Film, and Doctor’s Studio.

The film will be theatrically released in Romania by Pala Film on 24 June 2022.

1986: The Lost Year has been acquired by HBO, with a one-year exclusivity for Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia and North Macedonia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Pala Film (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Chainsaw Europe (Romania)

Adenium Film (Romania)

Doctor’s Studio (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Ligia Ciornei

Scriptwriter: Ligia Ciornei

DoP: Dan Dimitriu

Editor: Alice Furdui

Cast: Isabela Neamtu, Victoria Cocias, Gavril Patru, Valer Dellakeza, Anastasia Teodora, Radu Badea, Oana Pascatu