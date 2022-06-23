FNE at TIFF - Romanian Days: You Are Ceaușescu to Me

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Sebastian Mihăilescu’s long documentary You Are Ceaușescu to Me is screening in the Romanian Days competition at the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca 17-26 June 2022.

The film received the Award for the Best Documentary from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Best Cinematography at the Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival in 2021, and also the New Talent Award at DocLisboa in 2021.

Combining fiction and documentary, the 100-minute film brings in front of the camera youngsters between 15 and 22 years old, who are auditioning for the role of young Nicolae Ceaușescu. While auditioning they are trying to find the motivations behind his actions. The film not only observes how the Romanian dictator is perceived by the young generation, but it is also a film about the young generation.

The cast includes non-professional actors.

The film was produced by Claudiu Mitcu, Ioachim Stroe and Robert Fița through Wearebasca in coproduction with the Romanian Television (TVR). It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) with 103,233 EUR / 500,000 RON in May 2020. The budget was less than 200,000 EUR.

The film was shot in only 10 days by Barbu Bălășoiu, who shot Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada (Mandragora), among other films.

Sebastian Mihăilescu has a Master’s Degree in Film Directing from the National University of Theatre and Film Bucharest. He has directed three short fiction films, including Old Luxurious Flat Located in an Ultracentral, Desirable Neighborhood, which premiered in the Locarno IFF 2016 - Pardi di Domani Competition and was screened at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Film Lincoln Center in New York as part of the New Directors | New Films Festival.

He is currently in postproduction with his debut feature Double Happiness / Dublă fericire, a Romanian/Polish/German film produced by microfilm in coproduction with Extreme Emotions and Pandora Film.

Bad Unicorn will release You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu in Romanian cinemas on 29 July 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Wearebasca (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Sebastian Mihăilescu

Scriptwriter: Sebastian Mihăilescu

DoP: Barbu Bălășoiu

Cast: Mihai Chirilă, Florin Zhang, Denis Duma, Ionuț Amador Motoi, Dan Hudici, Mihai Topalov, Mario Sandrino Rădulescu, Cristiana-Alexandra Gheorghe, Alin Ilie Grigore, Cristina Parancea