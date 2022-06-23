Alexandru Belc’s Metronom Racks Up International Sales

BUCHAREST: Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom, winner of the Best Director Award at 2022 Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been sold by Paris-based Pyramide Films to several territories.

The film will be released in Portugal by Nitrato, in Benelux by September, in Brazil by Pandora, in Italy by I Wonder, in ex-Yugoslavia by Discovery, in Greece by Cinobo, and in Canada by Films We Like, representatives of Pyramide Films told FNE.

Metronom is a teenage love story set in Romania of the 70s, when the music from Radio Free Europe was providing some kind of freedom for the youth caught up in a progressively oppressive regime.

“I see myself as a mediator between the young generation of the 70s and the young generation of today. I wanted to make a film for the younger generation of today and to find a modern language that could tell the story. I kept myself distanced from the visual clichés of Communism and I used a lot from the music of these times not only for the atmosphere, but also for dramaturgic purposes”, Alexandru Belc told FNE.

The main characters are played by young newcomers alongside established actors: Mara Bugarin, Șerban Lazarovici, Vlad Ivanov, Mara Vicol, Mihai Călin, Andreea Bibiri, among others.

The film is a Romanian/French coproduction, produced by Cătălin Mitulescu through Strada Film International in coproduction with France’s Midralgar and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe.

Pyramide Distribution will release the film in France on 11 January 2023. The Romanian theatrical release is set for the autumn of 2022, by Strada Film, producer Cătălin Mitulescu told FNE.