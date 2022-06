CONSTANȚA: The team behind the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ) is launching a new festival, SUNSCREEN Film & Arts Festival, whose first edition will be held in Constanța from 8 to 11 September 2022.

The programme will include over 30 films that will be screened outdoor and indoor, cine-concerts, a children programme, culinary feasts, and a VR section.

SUNSCREEN is organised by Transilvania Film and the Transilvania Film Festival Association, with support from the Constanța City Hall and in partnership with Constanța City Council.