HBO Max Series Spy/Master Shoots in Romania and Hungary

BUCHAREST: HBO Max original series Spy/Master, directed by Christopher Smith and produced by Proton Cinema and Mobra Films , is currently shooting in Romania and Hungary. The series stars the Romanian actor Alec Secăreanu (God’s Own Country).

The series of six 50-minutes episodes takes place during the Cold War and follows a week in the life of Victor Godeanu, the right hand of Nicolae Ceaușescu and his most important counsellor. But Godeanu is a double agent and he needs to leave Romania before his undercover will be compromised.

The cast includes German actress Svenja Jung, American actor Parker Sawyers, and Romanian actors Ana Ularu and Laurențiu Bănescu. Ben Wheeler (The Tourist, The Baby) is lensing.

The script written by Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters is a winner of the contest „Write a screenplay for...”, organised within Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, an initiative of Cristian Mungiu, who also owns the Mobra Films production house.

Antony Root and Johnathan Young are the executive producers from HBO Max, and Ioanina Pavel (HBO Max) is the creative producer.

Viktória Petrányi and Judit Sós are producing through Proton Cinema, while Tudor Reu is the Mobra Films producer.