BUCHAREST: The Romanian Government has approved a memorandum of the Ministry of Culture for allotting approximately 28 m EUR / 140 m RON to the cultural independent sector, including cinema, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is 70 m EUR less than the support announced in November 2020, which was under negotiations since then between the Ministry of Culture and the independent sector.

Approximately 6,000 cultural operators will benefit from the grants that will be of maximum 200,000 EUR per entity, and the money will come only in 2023, according to Cultura la duba.