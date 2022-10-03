PRODUCTION: Bogdan Theodor Olteanu Shoots Taxi Drivers Produced by First Romanian Film Investment Fund

BUCHAREST: Bogdan Theodor Olteanu is shooting his third feature film, the comedy Taxi Drivers / Taximetriști, from 19 September to 5 October 2022. The film is an independent 100% Romanian coproduction produced by Bold Film Studio (the first film investment fund in Romania), together with Tangaj Production and Avanpost Media .

“The film investment fund is a complementary initiative of the production and distribution outlet, aimed at implementing mechanisms and procedures specific to American, European film funds etc, with all proportions respected, of course. There will be a resource pool from private investors, who based on a business plan, a slate of pre-approved feature films and series, and revenues projections for various exploitation mediums, will finance partially or entirely feature film content, first for the local and regional market and later for the international market”, Cristian Anastasiu, head of Bold Film Studio told FNE.

Taxi Drivers is the first film financed and produced by Bold Film Studio, which started in the autumn of 2020 with distribution by releasing in Romanian cinemas the film Miracle / Miracol by Bogdan George Apetri (produced by Romania’s The East Company Productions in coproduction with Czech Cineart TV and Latvian Tasse Film). On 25 November 2022, Bold Film Studion will release Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă, produced by Romania’s Tangaj Production and Papillon Film, and coproduced by Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions and Romania’s Avanpost.

Taxi Drivers is an adaptation of a theatre play written by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu and Adrian Nicolae, and staged in Bucharest in 2018. The script written by Olteanu and Nicolae follows two taxi drivers caught in the colorful Bucharest night life.

The main characters are played by Alexandru Ion, Rolando Matsangos, Maria Popistașu, Victoria Răileanu, Monica Bârlădeanu and Andi Vasluianu.

The budget has not been disclosed.

Forum Film România will release the film in domestic cinemas on 3 February 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bold Film Studio (Romania)

Cristian Anastasiu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Tangaj Production (Romania)

Avanpost Media (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Scriptwriters: Bogdan Theodor Olteanu, Adrian Nicolae

DoP: Marius Apopei

Production designer: Alexandra Panaite

Costume designer: Alexandra Panaite

Cast: Alexandru Ion, Rolando Matsangos, Maria Popistașu, Victoria Răileanu, Monica Bârlădeanu, Andi Vasluianu, Cosmin Nedelcu, Mădălina Stoica, Ana Maria Guran, Nicoleta Hâncu, Carol Ionescu, Alex Mircioi, Ramona Niculae, Ștefania Cîrcu, Emma Mateciuc, Adrian Ban, Adi Bulboacă, Adrian Nicolae, Spike