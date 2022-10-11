PRODUCTION: Paul Negoescu Shoots Follow Up to His BO Hit Two Lottery Tickets

BUCHAREST: Paul Negoescu is currently filming a sequel to his domestic BO hit Two Lottery Tickets / Două lozuri. Produced again independently by Actoriedefilm.ro, Three Lottery Tickets / Trei lozuri (working title) has its premiere loosely set for the autumn of 2023.

Written by Paul Negoescu and shot by Ana Drăghici (who also lensed Two Lottery Tickets), the sequel follows the three main characters from the previous film (played again by popular actors Dragoș Bucur, Alexandru Papadopol and Dorian Boguță), who are now trying to get rich by mining cryptocurrency.

The cast includes Ilona Brezoianu and Eduard Cîrlan.

Dragoș Bucur and Dorian Boguță are producing through Romania’s Actoriedefilm.ro and the coproducers are not yet decided. The budget has not been disclosed.



The film is shot in Bucharest as well as in the towns of Craiova, Slatina, Ploiești and Giurgiu from 23 September to 29 October 2022.

It is expected to be finished in 2023.

No sales agent is attached yet. “For the moment we are focusing on making the film and afterwards we will decide on the sales strategy”, Paul Negoescu told FNE.

The comedy Two Lottery Tickets, which was produced by Actoriedefilm.ro on a budget of approximately 30,000 EUR, became the domestic film with the best box office (540,000 EUR / 2,403,355 RON) in 2016. The film had 133,788 admissions in Romania and was distributed by Dekanalog Releasing in US theatres and virtual cinemas starting 21 May 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Actoriedefilm.ro (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Paul Negoescu

Scriptwriter: Paul Negoescu

DoP: Ana Drăghici

Cast: Dragoș Bucur, Alexandru Papadopol, Dorian Boguță, Ilona Brezoianu, Eduard Cîrlan