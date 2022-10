BRASOV: More than 40 films are screening in the anniversary 10th edition of the Dracula Film Festival , running 12 – 16 October 2022.

Ten titles were selected for the Feature Film Competition, and 24 short films, including 19 international and five domestic productions, are competing for the Little Dracula and Vlădutz trophies.

The programme of the festival includes horror films, fantasies, neo-noirs and also films for children.